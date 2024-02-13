Twitter
Narayana Murthy enjoys ice cream with daughter Akshata Murty, netizens laud simplicity of billionaire: ‘Bharat kee Beti…

While the image of Narayana Murthy and Akshata Murty does not have anything special, the simplicity in the picture of popular personalities is leaving netizens surprised.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:17 AM IST

Edited by

Narayana Murthy is the billionaire founder of one of India’s biggest IT companies Infosys that has a market cap of Rs 695000 crore. Narayana Murthy is known for his wisdom, philanthropy and ideology. He is often in the news for his opinions and business announcements but the billionaire is currently trending on social media platforms for a completely different reason. An image of billionaire Narayana Murthy is now doing rounds on social media platforms in which he can be seen enjoying ice cream at a local joint with his daughter Akshata Murty. For those who are unaware, Akshata Murty is also UK’s First Lady. The image of father-daughter enjoying ice cream in casual clothes has been shared by an X user Adarsh Hegde.

While the image of Narayana Murthy and Akshata Murty does not have anything special, the simplicity in the picture of popular personalities is leaving netizens surprised. To recall, Narayana Murthy currently has a net worth of more than Rs 39831 crore, as per Forbes. The viral image is now drawing mixed reactions from X users. While many are appreciating the simplicity, a few are still stuck to billionaire’s ‘70-hour work week’ comment.

“The simplicity with which this family lives is beyond anyone's imagination. And I wholeheartedly agree to Murthy's 70 hours work a week arguments, when youthful why slacking off?” a user replied to the image. “Bharat kee Beti   … Her upbringing and value system … is such a huge motivation,” another user wrote.

