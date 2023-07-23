Meet Mumbai man behind Rs 68000 crore group acquiring India's 1st private hill station for Rs 1814 crore

Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

Centre vs Opposition war of words over Manipur violence: BJP rakes up Malda incident, Congress reacts

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

AI imagines South stars playing Cillian Murphy's titular role in Oppenheimer

6 morning drinks for weight loss

5 healthiest sweet dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Mumbai man behind Rs 68000 crore group acquiring India's 1st private hill station for Rs 1814 crore

In 2022, Ajay Harinath Singh had also joined the race to buy debt-ridden Anil Ambani firm Reliance Capital. His company will now revive Lavasa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ajay Harinath Singh’s company Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) has won the bid to acquire and revive India’s first private hill station. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Darwin Platform’s Rs 1,814 crore resolution plan for Lavasa. 

The positive news on the future of the Pune-located private hill station comes nearly half a decade after the insolvency resolution process was initiated. The NCLT had admitted the petition of lenders of the debt-ridden Lavasa Corporation, the real estate firm of HCC, for the insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in August 2018

Singh, the promoter of Darwin, said in a statement, “The NCLT has entrusted us with a challenging task to develop an ambitious world-class smart city in the country. The verdict would reinforce our commitment to nation-building. Lavasa is now on the cusp of a remarkable resurgence. DPIL is committed to executing the plan as per the schedule proposed to the CoC. We are very eager to revitalise this ambitious project.”

“The plight of homebuyers, along with the concerns of secured financial creditors, would not go unnoticed by DPIL. The company promises to include the stakeholders in the revival process and prioritise their needs,” he assured homebuyers.

Who is Ajay Harinath Singh?

Ajay Harinath Singh is a Mumbai-based businessman who is Chairman and MD of Darwin Platform Group of companies. The business group has presence in several sectors including realty, auto, retail, infra, shipping, mining, refineries and finance has a net worth of $8.4 billion (over Rs 68,000 crore), as per a Business Today report.

The group sas at least 21 public limited companies and business interests in over 11 countries. Singh is an alumnus of the Mumbai University. He founded Darwin Group in 2009. DPIL, the company acquiring Lavasa, was set up in 2010.

Apart from Lavasa, Singh's Darwin Platform Group has also participated in high-profile bidding processes to acquire airlines Jet Airways and Air India and Shipping Corporation of India. In 2022, he joined the race to buy debt-ridden Anil Ambani firm Reliance Capital.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet world's unluckiest man who sold 10 percent of Apple shares for 800 dollars

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE