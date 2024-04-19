Twitter
Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Know why Reliance chairman is still afraid of this thing

Speaking in public, Mukesh Ambani confessed in an interview that he is afraid of public speaking.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

Today marks Mukesh Ambani's 67th birthday. He is Asia's richest man and the nation's seasoned businessman. Ambani inherited Reliance Industries, a petroleum refinery that later expanded into the retail and telecommunications industries. 

His father, Dhirubhai Ambani, laid the groundwork for Reliance Industries. But brothers Mukesh and Anil Ambani split up the Reliance business after their father passed away. Following this, Mukesh Ambani made a series of crucial choices that propelled Reliance Industries to unprecedented heights. But did you know that Mukesh Ambani, who frequently makes bold and dangerous choices, has a fear of one thing?

By nature, Mukesh Ambani is incredibly shy. You must therefore have witnessed him speaking simply and leading a modest life, even though he is one of the richest persons on the planet. Speaking in public, Mukesh Ambani confessed in an interview that he is afraid of public speaking. 

Working for an extended period of time with his father, who is not as active on social media, has left a lasting impression on Mukesh. As a result, Mukesh Ambani frequently uses examples from his speeches. Mukesh Ambani is a shy man who is hardly ever seen in the media. He is rarely spotted doing interviews. Furthermore, he appears to be less active on social media. 

