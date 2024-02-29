Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals name of person who stood by him when he battled his many health issues

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani credited Radhika Merchant for being a support like no other especially during his struggle with health issues.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to get married this year. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple are all set to be held in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1-3. Before the celebrations begin, Anant Ambani, youngest heir to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, in a recent interview with India Today, praised Radhika Merchant and called her 'the person of my dreams'.

Anant Ambani credited Radhika Merchant for being a support like no other especially during his struggle with health issues. "I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals," Anant Ambani said.

Anant Ambani, since his childhood, has suffered from many health issues including obesity. It was this that made him gain 108 kg after losing it in just 18 months. Nita Ambani also once revealed that Anant suffers from asthma which also makes losing weight an uphill battle.

Speaking about how Radhika supported him during this difficult time, Anant Ambani said, "Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength."

He restated that he was able to battle his health issues only due to constant support from his family and Radhika.