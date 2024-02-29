Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals name of person who stood by him when he battled his many health issues

Twitter
Headlines

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Supreme Court takes up Donald Trump's immunity claim, extending election subversion trial delays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who made debut with superhit film, worked with Ajay, Akshay, Kareena, gave many flop films, is son of..

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals name of person who stood by him when he battled his many health issues

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani credited Radhika Merchant for being a support like no other especially during his struggle with health issues.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to get married this year. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple are all set to be held in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1-3. Before the celebrations begin, Anant Ambani, youngest heir to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, in a recent interview with India Today, praised Radhika Merchant and called her 'the person of my dreams'.

Anant Ambani credited Radhika Merchant for being a support like no other especially during his struggle with health issues. "I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals," Anant Ambani said.

Anant Ambani, since his childhood, has suffered from many health issues including obesity. It was this that made him gain 108 kg after losing it in just 18 months. Nita Ambani also once revealed that Anant suffers from asthma which also makes losing weight an uphill battle. 

Speaking about how Radhika supported him during this difficult time, Anant Ambani said, "Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength."

He restated that he was able to battle his health issues only due to constant support from his family and Radhika.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Viral video: Tigress Riddhi and cubs' playful splash at Ranthambore National Park delights internet

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by male producer, rapper calls allegation 'attempt to garner headlines'

Meet IAS officer who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam in third attempt, got AIR...

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE