Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani signs deal with Deepika Padukone, Rs 820000 crore firm to…

Isha Ambani's Tira hired Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 1983000 crore. Reliance Retail is one of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries and Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to daughter Isha Ambani in August 2022. Since then, Isha Ambani has been aggressive with the growth and expansion of Reliance Retail. Currently valued over Rs 820000 crore, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail has partnered with several major brands in the previous year. Keeping up with that trend, Isha Ambani’s brand has not signed a deal with Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail’s Tira will now be selling products from Deepika Padukone’s self-care brand 82°E through offline retail channels. With this move, Deepika Padukone’s brand aims to expand its reach in various markets.

"This collaboration takes forward TIRA’s vision to bring accessible yet aspirational beauty to every Indian and allows us to provide our customers with access to a range of premium skincare products. Together, we aim to elevate the self-care experience for consumers everywhere, introducing 82°E products to offline retail for the very first time." said Isha Ambani.

For those who are unaware, Tira has been co-founded by Bhakti Modi, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide. Tira is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. For its promotion during launch, Tira hired Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors.