Mukesh Ambani likely to spend Rs 5000 crore on this business idea

This ambitious project comes with a hefty price tag of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is gearing up for a big leap into sustainable energy. In a move aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting green fuel, RIL plans to set up more than 50 compressed biogas (CBG) plants over the next two years. This ambitious project comes with a hefty price tag of over Rs 5,000 crore.

CBG is a green fuel crafted from waste or biomass sources, offering similar properties to compressed natural gas (CNG). This versatile fuel finds application in automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors.

RIL has already put out tenders for over 50 CBG plants, with plans to issue more soon, according to a report by The Economic Times. These plants, each with a processing capacity of 250-500 tonnes per day, are expected to churn out 10 to 20 tonnes of CBG daily.

The report further states that RIL isn't stopping there. They've revised their target, aiming to set up a total of 106 CBG plants, up from the initially announced 100. With an estimated investment of around Rs 100 crore for a 10-tonne-per-day plant, RIL is committed to scaling up its bio-energy production.

RIL has already taken steps in this direction, setting up demo units and commissioning a commercial-scale CBG plant in Uttar Pradesh. These initiatives are part of a larger vision to consume agricultural residue, reduce carbon emissions, and produce organic manure.

Additionally, RIL plans to ramp up the retailing of CBG and bio-CNG at their Jio-BP fuel retail outlets.

With these strides in sustainable energy, RIL is not just investing in the future but also paving the way for a greener, cleaner tomorrow.