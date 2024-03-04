Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this popular online fashion brand to India

Gurugram: 5 vomit blood, rushed to hospital after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant

BJP chief JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh after election from Gujarat

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Anant Ambani bursts with joy as Radhika Merchant walks the aisle singing K3G song, Mukesh Ambani cheers: Watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this popular online fashion brand to India

Gurugram: 5 vomit blood, rushed to hospital after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant

Anant Ambani bursts with joy as Radhika Merchant walks the aisle singing K3G song, Mukesh Ambani cheers: Watch video

Exercises that reduce belly fat like magic

Healthy banana snack recipes

7 Mahabharata warriors who had supernatural powers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan put rumours of tiff to rest as they bond while leaving Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this popular online fashion brand to India

“Talks between the two parties have been on for a while now,” a source said. “However, an agreement is yet to be reached.”

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Retail is in negotiations with British online fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc to felicitate the entry of the UK brand to India.

“Talks between the two parties have been on for a while now,” a source said. “However, an agreement is yet to be reached.”

If the agreement culminates, Asos will join a league of global brands to partner for India with Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer by sales and stores.

“As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis,” a Reliance Retail spokesperson stated in an email response. “We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges.”

Reliance Retail is aiming to sell Asos products through Ajio.com and offline through its Centro department store chain. Reliance Retail could also launch Asos-branded standalone stores in India. “Reliance will sell Asos products on Ajio and in stores but may or may not have a dedicated Asos India e-commerce site,” he said.

The source added that Asos has been sourcing out of India for years and the Reliance Retail partnership will promote their sourcing.

Asos—short for As Seen On Screen—has post-COVID been struggling with low business amid massive competition and an unsold pile of inventory. India could be a great market for the UK brand to build a market here, especially with a partner like Reliance Retail, analysts said. In its home market in UK, Asos competes with giant retailers like Marks & Spencer, Zara, H&M and Primark and also with online retail kings like Boohoo.com, Shein and Temu.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

WPL 2024: Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr shine as Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE