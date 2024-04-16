Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

Anil Ambani gets big relief from NCLT, Reliance firm may soon get Rs 40000000000 from…

Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli military vows response to attack as calls for restraint mount

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

8 vegetables that help improve digestion in summer

9 remedies to fight kidney stones

150 Mughals are buried inside this place

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Sona Mohapatra slams trolls targeting her in pics where she's 'not all covered up': 'I used to get triggered...'

Salman Khan's family is 'taken aback' after 'disturbing' firing incident, reacts to people calling it a publicity stunt

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Firms of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have already touched several milestones when it comes to the renewable energy segment.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

article-main
Image used for representative purpose only.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are currently the richest men in India and the two are investing big in the renewable energy segments. Firms of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have already touched several milestones when it comes to the renewable energy segment. Now, another major group is foraying into the segment, giving a push to green energy in the country. Mahindra Susten has announced it will foray into the hybrid renewable energy segment by setting up a Rs 1200 crore 150-megawatt solar wind energy project in Maharashtra. The project includes installation of a 101 megawatt (MW) wind and 52 MW solar capacity, Mahindra Group said in a statement. 

The facility is expected to generate 460 million kilowatt-hour (kWh) of clean energy, offsetting 420,000 tonne of Co2 emissions. Mahindra Group will develop a 150 MW hybrid RE (Renewable Energy solar + wind) project at a total project cost of about Rs 1200 crore, said Mahindra Susten, a part of Mahindra Group and a leader in renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP) business.

The project also marks Mahindra Susten's foray into the 'hybrid RE' segment and will be one of the largest co-located solar + wind hybrid projects in Maharashtra to deliver clean energy to commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers, the statement said.

The company aims to commission the project within the next two years. It will have more than 80 per cent locally manufactured components, the company said.

Anish Shah, CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said, "Energy transition is a key global and national priority to address climate change. This project is a tangible example of our commitment to sustainability, as a consumer of green power, and building 'Planet Positive' businesses, as the developer of the project." Deepak Thakur, CEO & MD, Mahindra Susten, added, "We announce our foray into the hybrid RE space and deliver clean, green power at competitive rates to large C&I consumers. This project will showcase the immense potential of hybrid RE solutions in helping companies transition towards green operations." 

(with inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after iran fires drones, missiles in unprecedented attack, video surfaces

Meet NEET-UG topper who didn't take admission in AIIMS Delhi despite scoring AIR 1 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement