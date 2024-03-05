Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR will now host Saab’s new weapon manufacturing plant where it will produce the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India right now with a market cap of Rs 2036000 crore. Spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries is involved in a wide range of business though its subsidiaries. One such subsidiary named Model Economic Township Limited or MET City is constructing a smart city from scratch near the national capital region. The new greenfield city is being developed in Haryana’s Jhajjar near Gurugram, a key Delhi NCR economic region. It is currently home to giants like Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki. Now, weapon manufacturer Saab has announced that it has established a new company, Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd, after receiving approval of 100% foreign direct investment. Saab FFVO India will now construct a facility in the state of Haryana at the Reliance’s MET City at Jhajjar. The state has a strong industrial base of good potential partners and skilled employees.

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR will now host Saab’s new weapon manufacturing plant where it will produce the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon. “I am proud to start constructing our first facility outside Sweden for Carl-Gustaf, a product that has a long history with the Indian Armed Forces. We look forward to starting production of our excellent product, now engineered and made in India”, says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Saab will partner with Indian suppliers and will fully meet the requirements of “Make in India” for the systems manufactured in the facility. At the new factory, Saab will deploy complex technologies including the latest sighting technology and advanced carbon fibre winding to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian armed forces, and components which may be included in other users’ systems.

The Carl-Gustaf system has been in service with the Indian Army since 1976 and is established as the main shoulder launched weapon in the Indian Armed Forces.