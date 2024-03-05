Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

Meet boy, an Indian genius, created website at age of 10, now owns company worth Rs 60000000, got idea from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

10 Bollywood celebs who never attend Ambani family events

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Emraan Hashmi is 'surprised' with Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism in Bollywood: 'It is not right to...'

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR will now host Saab’s new weapon manufacturing plant where it will produce the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 09:23 AM IST

article-main
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India right now with a market cap of Rs 2036000 crore. Spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries is involved in a wide range of business though its subsidiaries. One such subsidiary named Model Economic Township Limited or MET City is constructing a smart city from scratch near the national capital region. The new greenfield city is being developed in Haryana’s Jhajjar near Gurugram, a key Delhi NCR economic region. It is currently home to giants like Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki. Now, weapon manufacturer Saab has announced that it has established a new company, Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd, after receiving approval of 100% foreign direct investment. Saab FFVO India will now construct a facility in the state of Haryana at the Reliance’s MET City at Jhajjar. The state has a strong industrial base of good potential partners and skilled employees.

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR will now host Saab’s new weapon manufacturing plant where it will produce the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon. “I am proud to start constructing our first facility outside Sweden for Carl-Gustaf, a product that has a long history with the Indian Armed Forces. We look forward to starting production of our excellent product, now engineered and made in India”, says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Saab will partner with Indian suppliers and will fully meet the requirements of “Make in India” for the systems manufactured in the facility. At the new factory, Saab will deploy complex technologies including the latest sighting technology and advanced carbon fibre winding to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian armed forces, and components which may be included in other users’ systems. 

The Carl-Gustaf system has been in service with the Indian Army since 1976 and is established as the main shoulder launched weapon in the Indian Armed Forces.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Meet Nayanthara, Taapsee's hero, who worked as delivery boy during struggle, did iconic TV show, got first film at 32

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE