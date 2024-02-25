Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben owns this much property, has a net worth of Rs...

Despite not being directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, Kokilaben has played a significant role in supporting the family throughout their journey.

Kokilaben Ambani was born on February 24, 1934, and her late husband, Dhirubhai Ambani, was the founder of Reliance Industries, which began as a small textile company and grew into one of India's largest conglomerates with interests in petrochemicals, refining, oil, gas exploration, telecommunications, retail, and more.

Despite not being directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, Kokilaben has played a significant role in supporting the family throughout their journey.

Kokilaben Ambani's net worth has not been publicly disclosed as she typically maintains a low profile and is not directly involved in the business operations of Reliance Industries. Notably, some media reports suggest that her net worth is around Rs 18000 crore. However, it is safe to say that her net worth is substantial, given the family's significant wealth and business holdings.

Kokilaben’s sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are actively involved in the business. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries. Under his leadership, Reliance has expanded into diverse sectors, including telecommunications, retail, and digital services. He is one of the wealthiest individuals globally and is known for his visionary leadership.

Anil Ambani, on the other hand, was also involved in the family business and served as the chairman of Reliance Group, which encompasses various companies in sectors such as telecommunications, infrastructure, power, and finance. However, due to business challenges and legal disputes, Anil Ambani's role in the group has diminished over the years.

Kokilaben is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in the fields of healthcare, and education. She established the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, which is known for its world-class healthcare services.

Additionally, she has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives through the Reliance Foundation.

Kokilaben's legacy extends far beyond her contributions to business and philanthropy; she is revered as a symbol of strength, compassion, and resilience in Indian society.

She is also a grandmother to the next generation of Ambanis, including Mukesh's children, Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani, who are actively involved in various aspects of the family business.