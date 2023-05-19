Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meta layoffs: Facebook, Instagram to again fire thousands of employees next week

The ongoing layoffs at Meta are part of Zuckerberg's plans for a "year of efficiency" in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Meta layoffs: Facebook, Instagram to again fire thousands of employees next week
Meta

Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly going to start laying off more employees next week in its third round of job cuts. The layoffs will affect Meta's business departments and could affect thousands of employees, reports Vox.

"The third wave is going to happen next week. That affects everybody in the biz teams, including in my orgs," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg, was quoted as saying.

However, the exact number has not been confirmed, but it is expected that the company will lay off approximately 6,000 employees in this round.

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company planned to cut 10,000 jobs by the end of May, following an 11,000-job cut in November last year.

The tech giant cut around 4,000 of the planned 10,000 positions last month, leaving nearly 6,000 positions potentially on the chopping block.

At the end of 2022, Meta had around 86,000 employees, the report said.

The ongoing layoffs at Meta are part of Zuckerberg's plans for a "year of efficiency" in 2023.

In April, Meta almost wiped out its team dedicated to combating misinformation.

According to 'Command Line' by The Verge's Alex Heath, the majority of the team responsible for combating fake news across Facebook and Instagram has been sacked. "The team size was about 50 people," the report said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.