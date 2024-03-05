Meet world's richest person, much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, not Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Zuckerberg, has...

Recently Jeff Bezos the founder of Amazon has surpassed Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and other in terms of world's richest person.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently surpassed Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, and others as the world's richest person. The change in ranking comes after shares in Tesla Inc. dropped by 7.2% on Monday. As a result, Musk's net worth has fallen to $197.7 billion, while Jeff Bezos' fortune is now worth $200.3 billion (over Rs 1,65,82,00 crore). This is the first time since 2021 that Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc., has topped Bloomberg's ranking of the richest people. In India, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man, but Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has far more wealth.

Apart from the fall in Tesla shares, Musk's net worth is also expected to take another significant hit. A Delaware judge recently struck down his $55 billion pay package at Tesla, which had been the largest in history. The decision was taken in favor of an investor who had challenged Musk's compensation plan. This ruling is likely to further shrink Musk's wealth.

When Amazon shares surged and Tesla shares began to gradually decline in 2021, Bezos that time took the top spot in the world's richest people rankings. He had previously surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates in 2017.