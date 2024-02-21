Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju’s and wife of Byju Raveendran, is trending all over social media platforms as her company tackles a major crisis. If reports are to be believed, Byju’s investors have called for an EGM to expel the founders of the company along with their family members. The desperate move of investors comes after the edtech startup lost a massive chunk of its valuation. For those who are unaware, Byju's had a peak valuation of around Rs 182884 crore and it is now valued less than Rs 1662 crore. This means Divya Gokulnath’s startup lost Rs 180806 crore in terms of valuation. Close to being ousted from her own company, Divya Gokulnath was once one of India's richest woman entrepreneurs with a net worth of Rs 4550 crore as per Kotak Hurun survey.

Born in1987, in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Divya Gokulnath’s father is a nephrologist working at Apollo Hospitals, and her mother previously worked as a programming executive for Doordarshan tv channel.

Divya Gokulnath hails from a middle-class family and attended tuition classes where Byju Raveendran was the teacher. Divya Gokulnath began her career as a teacher in 2008 at the age of 21. Subsequently, in 2011, Divya and her husband collaborated to create the online education platform Byju's. At the beginning, Divya appeared in videos as a teacher. Divya was in charge of user experience, content, and brand marketing during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

According to Inc42, Divya Gokulnath is one of the highest-paid edtech entrepreneurs, and took home a gross salary of Rs 1.94 crore in the Financial Year 2020.