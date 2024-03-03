Twitter
Meet woman who quit high-paying job to start her own company, now owns business worth Rs 200 crore, she is…

New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mentions Kashmir in victory speech, mistakenly calls himself 'leader of opposition'

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to start her own company, now owns business worth Rs 200 crore, she is…

'RR jersey designed by me Jos bhai': Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler engage in hilarious banter ahead of IPL 2024

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby Raha's aborable exchange with Anant Ambani melts hearts, netizens say 'so cute'

Nidhi Yadav, who worked at Deloitte, wanted to enter the fashion space. To gain experience in this field, she also studied a one-year course at the Polimoda Fashion School, in Florence. She got a job in Italy but she chose to return to India to be with her family.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 08:34 PM IST

Women entrepreneurs in India are making a significant impact in various industries. With a rise in women-led startups, the business landscape is witnessing a positive shift. Nidhi Yadav’s success is one such inspirational story in the world of entrepreneurship, fearlessly diving into the enchanting world of fashion, despite confronting challenges and leaving behind a thriving computer engineering career.

Nidhi, who worked at Deloitte, wanted to enter the fashion space. To gain experience in this field, she also studied a one-year course at the Polimoda Fashion School, in Florence. She got a job in Italy but she chose to return to India to be with her family. 

In 2014, she established a company called Aks, launching with an investment of just Rs 3.5 lakh. The company's target was to cater to women between the ages of 18 and 35, offering contemporary ethnic wear at affordable prices. While it was not an immediate success and took some time to establish, the company achieved a significant milestone five years later, generating a remarkable revenue of over Rs 100 crore in the financial year of 2019-2020.

Back in 2014, the company's revenue was Rs 1.60 crore. It became an Rs 8.50 crore revenue company the next year. In 2018, the company's revenue was Rs 48 crore. 

By the end of 2021, Aks had generated more than Rs 200 crore in revenue, all without any kind of external financing, she told Indian Retailer in an old interview. 

However, during the pandemic, the company encountered some problems as well as some opportunities. As production came to a standstill, they wanted to provide their employees with salaries. So they shifted to manufacturing masks and PPE kits. Meanwhile, they put their surplus fabric to good use for the kidswear range.

In the interview, she also mentioned that the company is looking to make Rs 500 crore revenue in 2023-2024.

 

