Meet woman who earned Rs 40 crore per day for 2 months with 1 stock, net worth is Rs 47,650 crore

Titan's shares have grown 65 percent over the past two months because of which its shareholders have earned healthy returns. One of India's richest women is among the biggest gainers from the stock market. She is one of the newest billionaires of the country after her husband -- a legendary stock market investor -- passed away last year. This woman has earned a whopping Rs 2400 crore over the last two months. This translates into Rs 40 crore per day. Who is she?

You guessed it right. It is none other than Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who is carrying her husband's legacy forward with stellar performance on the stock market.

Rekha Jhunjunwala has a big exposure in Titan's shares. With the rising price of the Tata Group company's shares, her stake in the company has increased its value by Rs 2400 crore. Rekha Jhunjhunwala has 4,69,45,970 shares, which is around 5.29 percent.

Over the last two month, Titan's shares have become costlier by Rs 512.

After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death in August 2022, his shares were transferred to Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala was born in 1963. She is a graduate from Mumbai University. She and Rakesh married in 1987. Her husband was known as the Warren Buffett of India.

Titan is the most valuable holding in their portfolio. The company betted on Star Health and Allied Insurance and Metro Brands which paid off big time when the companies were listed in 2021.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has an estimated net worth of Rs 47,650 crore.