Meet woman who lives in world's largest house, much bigger than Mukesh Ambani Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is..

As for the current head of the erstwhile royal family, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, she was born in 1978 and hails from the Wankaner state of Gujarat. Her father Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala had given up the royal title to become an IAS officer.

When there is a talk about the largest private residence in the world, people tend to either focus on Buckingham Palace, the residence of the Royal family of Britain, or Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Mumbai home Antilia. However, you will be surprised to know that the largest private residence in the world is Laxmi Vilas Palace which is located in Gujarat and is owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda.

It is interesting to note that Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace and is owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda who once ruled the state. The locals of Baroda still hold the royal family in high esteem. The erstwhile royal family is currently headed by Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

According to a report in Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread across an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while Buckingham Palace is spread over 828,821 square feet. The world's costliest home, Mukesh Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia, is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet.

The Laxmi Vilas Palace is complete with over 170 rooms and a golf course. It was built in the year 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III. At the time that it was built, Laxmi Vilas Palace cost around GBP 180,000.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad has a master's degree in Indian History from the Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. Before marrying Maharaja Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002, Radhikaraje Gaekwad used to work as a journalist. Samarjit Singh Gaekwad was passed over the crown of Baroda during a traditional ceremony held at Laxmi Vilas Palace in 2012.

