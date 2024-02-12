Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

Meet UP's richest man, turned small family business into Rs 19000 crore empire, his massive net worth is...

Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

8 vegetarian supplements of Omega-3

Piles: 10 worst foods for hemorrhoids

Most expensive dogs in world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott received Amazon stock worth Rs 253600 crore while her former husband retained 75% of the couple's Amazon stock.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Women philanthropists are making the world a better place to live with their massive contributions. Over the past decade, several big names have joined the club of women philanthropists and one name that was once in the headlines all over the globe is MacKenzie Scott. Once the richest woman in the world, MacKenzie Scott is a known name all over the globe. A novelist and philanthropist, Scott has reportedly donated more than Rs 119522 crore until now and she has vowed to give away at least half of her wealth throughout her lifetime. She was one of Amazon’s first employees and saw the company become the biggest in the world. MacKenzie Scott joined the list of world’s richest after her divorce with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott received Amazon stock worth Rs 253600 crore while her former husband retained 75% of the couple's Amazon stock.

As per Forbes, MacKenzie Scott currently has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore. In 2019, the billionaire vowed to donate at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime. In details shared on a website called Yield Giving, Scott revealed that she donated over Rs 119522 crore since 2020 to around 1,600 nonprofits.

Born in 1970 in California, MacKenzie Scott Tuttle named after her maternal grandfather, who worked as an executive and general counsel at El Paso Natural Gas. She discovered her passion for writing at the age of six, when she wrote The Book Worm, a 142-page book that was destroyed in a flood. Scott has earned her bachelor's degree in English from Princeton University, where she studied under Nobel Laureate in Literature Toni Morrison.

MacKenzie Scott met Jeff Bezosn when she was working for hedge fund D. E. Shaw in New York City. The duo got married in 1993 before they moved to Seattle to start Amazon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India’s richest…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Meet woman who topped class 12, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IPS at 22 without coaching, got married to...

Kiran Rao says Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure deeply affected ‘creative animal’ Aamir Khan: ‘He had been…’

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE