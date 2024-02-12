Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott received Amazon stock worth Rs 253600 crore while her former husband retained 75% of the couple's Amazon stock.

Women philanthropists are making the world a better place to live with their massive contributions. Over the past decade, several big names have joined the club of women philanthropists and one name that was once in the headlines all over the globe is MacKenzie Scott. Once the richest woman in the world, MacKenzie Scott is a known name all over the globe. A novelist and philanthropist, Scott has reportedly donated more than Rs 119522 crore until now and she has vowed to give away at least half of her wealth throughout her lifetime. She was one of Amazon's first employees and saw the company become the biggest in the world. MacKenzie Scott joined the list of world's richest after her divorce with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

As per Forbes, MacKenzie Scott currently has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore. In 2019, the billionaire vowed to donate at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime. In details shared on a website called Yield Giving, Scott revealed that she donated over Rs 119522 crore since 2020 to around 1,600 nonprofits.

Born in 1970 in California, MacKenzie Scott Tuttle named after her maternal grandfather, who worked as an executive and general counsel at El Paso Natural Gas. She discovered her passion for writing at the age of six, when she wrote The Book Worm, a 142-page book that was destroyed in a flood. Scott has earned her bachelor's degree in English from Princeton University, where she studied under Nobel Laureate in Literature Toni Morrison.

MacKenzie Scott met Jeff Bezosn when she was working for hedge fund D. E. Shaw in New York City. The duo got married in 1993 before they moved to Seattle to start Amazon.