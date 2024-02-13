Twitter
Meet woman, backbone of Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore…

Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore home to Manoj Modi. Surprisingly, trust between Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi has been carried on to the next generation.

Feb 13, 2024

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 931118 crore. He is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries that has a market cap of more than Rs 1964000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses that are handled by his kids and close associates. To run his massive empire, Mukesh Ambani often relies on his trustworthy aid Manoj Modi. For those who are unaware, Manoj Modi is one of the closest aides of Mukesh Ambani and his family. He is often referred as the right-hand of Mukesh Ambani as he takes several key decisions for Reliance Industries and its subsidiaries. Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore home to Manoj Modi. Surprisingly, trust between Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi has been carried on to the next generation. Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is now a key executive in Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and she has helped the company touch a valuation of Rs 840000 crore.

Bhakti Modi is also co-founder of beauty products platform Tira and she takes care of strategy and execution of the brand. Tira is also overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. With her hard work, knowledge, skills and determination, Bhakti has made it to the top executives of Reliance. She started as a management trainee at Reliance Brands and has held various positions over the years.

Bhakti Modi is an important part of the leadership team that is taking Reliance Retail to new heights. According to the Economic Times, Modi recently was bestowed with more responsibilities in the beauty businesses of Reliance Retail. She was announced as the director at Reliance Brands last year. For those who are unaware, Reliance Brands partners and brings global luxury brands to India. Balenciaga, Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors and others are present in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand.

