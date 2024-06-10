Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet India's youngest MP ever, who graduated from London, won by over 1 lakh votes from...

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules and more

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

CBSE issues warning against fake syllabus, sample question papers after....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules and more

8 restaurants where you can bump into your favourite celeb having breakfast

Reasons behind pain in feet

9 actors who became superstars despite being rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

After a decade-long struggle, Shashi established Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing plant in Mysuru. Gradually, she entered into the technical sector.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Success stories of self-made women are so very inspiring and touching that they end up motivating the youth to the core. One such story is of Shash Soni who started her first business in 1971, founding Deep Transport with a humble capital of Rs 10,000. By 1975, she successfully handled the operations until she entered into the world of cinema, inaugurating the Deep Mandir Cinema in Mumbai's Mulund area in 1975. The cinema flourished until 1980.

After a decade-long struggle, Shashi established Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing plant in Mysuru. Gradually, she ventured into the technical sector.

In 2005, Shashi started a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd. This company, based in Mysuru, offers high-tech automotive and e-retailing services globally. She serves as Chairperson of the company.

Besides her business, Shashi is involved in numerous social issues. She is a member of the Deep Janseva Samiti, actively looking after job placements, women's education, pension schemes, and raising funds for differently-abled people.

Before getting the prestigious Padma Shri, Shashi Soni gained recognition in the areas of business and social welfare. In 1990, she won the Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the Indian industry. Also, she serves as a committee member for the All Indian Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association and holds a position in the Technical Development Directorate.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Mukesh Ambani led firm launches new app to take on PhonePe, Paytm

US President Biden apologises to Zelenskyy over delay in passing aid package to Ukraine

Manoj Tyagi honoured with 'Bharat Gaurav Award' in France

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement