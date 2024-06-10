Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

Success stories of self-made women are so very inspiring and touching that they end up motivating the youth to the core. One such story is of Shash Soni who started her first business in 1971, founding Deep Transport with a humble capital of Rs 10,000. By 1975, she successfully handled the operations until she entered into the world of cinema, inaugurating the Deep Mandir Cinema in Mumbai's Mulund area in 1975. The cinema flourished until 1980.

After a decade-long struggle, Shashi established Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing plant in Mysuru. Gradually, she ventured into the technical sector.

In 2005, Shashi started a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd. This company, based in Mysuru, offers high-tech automotive and e-retailing services globally. She serves as Chairperson of the company.

Besides her business, Shashi is involved in numerous social issues. She is a member of the Deep Janseva Samiti, actively looking after job placements, women's education, pension schemes, and raising funds for differently-abled people.

Before getting the prestigious Padma Shri, Shashi Soni gained recognition in the areas of business and social welfare. In 1990, she won the Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the Indian industry. Also, she serves as a committee member for the All Indian Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association and holds a position in the Technical Development Directorate.