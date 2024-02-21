Meet Indian who was world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, used to trade in...

Twitter
Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:39 AM IST

Although India gained independence from British rule in 1947, it has always been a prominent centre for business throughout history. Indian businessmen have engaged in trade with people from around the globe for centuries, contributing significantly to the world economy. It is not an exaggeration to say that India has produced many outstanding businessmen and introduced various commodities, such as spices and cotton, to the global market. 

One such remarkable figure was Virji Vora, who is often referred to as the richest businessman ever by the British East India Company.

Virji Vora, a prominent figure during the Mughal era, was a substantial financier for the East India Company between 1617 and 1670. He is said to have lent a significant amount of Rs 2,00,000 to the Company at one point. Born in 1590, Virji Vora amassed an enormous personal wealth of around Rs 8 million, making him one of the wealthiest businessmen of his time. If adjusted for inflation, his net worth would surpass that of Mukesh Ambani, India's current richest individual.

Historical records suggest that Virji Vora was a wholesaler trading in various products, including pepper, gold, and cardamom, among others. He established lucrative business relationships with the British between 1629 and 1668, thereby expanding his business empire. He often bought entire stocks of products and sold them at substantial profits. His reputation as a money lender was such that even Englishmen sought loans from him. Some historical accounts even suggest that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb reached out to Virji Vora for financial assistance during his campaign to conquer the Deccan region of India.

Virji Vora's business extended not only across India but also to the major port cities of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and South-East Asia. He had agents in various critical trading centers of the time, including Agra, Burhanpur, Golconda in Deccan, Goa, Calicut, Bihar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Baruch.

Virji Vora's legacy as an astute businessman and financier endures through historical records and accounts, shedding light on the vibrant economic history of India.

