Meet Vinod Channa, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant's personal trainer who helped him lose 108 kg, his fees is..

As Vinod Channa grew up, he realised the importance of fitness in one's life after which he joined a gym. This marked the beginning of his journey.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to his fiance Radhika Merchant this year. Their pre-wedding festivities are all set to take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1-3. While there has been a lot of speculation about Anant Ambani's weight loss and then subsequent gain, people have always wondered how Anant Ambani managed to lose 108 kgs in a few months.

Today, we will tell you about Vinod Channa, a renowned fitness trainer based in Mumbai, who was the main source behind Anant Ambani's weight loss. Vinod Channa, who is now one of India's top celebrity fitness trainers, was once the personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani. He assisted the youngest son of the Ambani family to shed 108 kg in just 18 months by giving him a rigorous diet and workout regimen.

Vinod Channa himself had an inspiring journey and it took him a lot of effort to reach where he is today. There was a time when he faced bullying for being too "skinny". In an interview, Vinod said that he had experienced undernourishment during his upbringing and used to skip meals.

Before he found success as a fitness trainer, Vinod Channa worked various jobs in housekeeping and serving as a security guard.

As Vinod Channa grew up, he realised the importance of fitness in one's life after which he joined a gym. This marked the beginning of his journey.

In an interview, opening up about his experience of working with Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa said that Anant was committed to his weight loss journey and it was not an easy process due to his habits of overeating and fondness of junk food. Vinod Channa said that he curated a special diet plan for Anant Ambani including high-protein, high-fibre, and low-carb foods.

Apart from Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa is also the personal trainer for Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, and several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal.

Reports state that Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for a package of 12 training sessions.