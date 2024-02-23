Meet Vinod Channa, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant's personal trainer who helped him lose 108 kg, his fees is..

Twitter
Headlines

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

Article 370 public review: Netizens laud Yami Gautam's 'National Award-winning' performance, call film epic thriller

'Jaiswal's batting approach...': Chris Gayle compares star India opener to West Indies legend after incredible form

Pakistani wedding booms with Chaiyya Chaiyya dance by group of men, video goes viral

Man feeds bear with bare hands in viral video, internet is shocked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

Article 370 public review: Netizens laud Yami Gautam's 'National Award-winning' performance, call film epic thriller

Pakistani wedding booms with Chaiyya Chaiyya dance by group of men, video goes viral

Meet Anjali Merchant, Radhika Merchant’s beautiful sister

9 best Indian food combination 

4 films Padmini Kohlapure rejected, including three blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

This actress was rejected from many big films, had only Rs 257 in bank account, one film made her star, national crush

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Vinod Channa, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant's personal trainer who helped him lose 108 kg, his fees is..

As Vinod Channa grew up, he realised the importance of fitness in one's life after which he joined a gym. This marked the beginning of his journey.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to his fiance Radhika Merchant this year. Their pre-wedding festivities are all set to take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1-3. While there has been a lot of speculation about Anant Ambani's weight loss and then subsequent gain, people have always wondered how Anant Ambani managed to lose 108 kgs in a few months. 

Today, we will tell you about Vinod Channa, a renowned fitness trainer based in Mumbai, who was the main source behind Anant Ambani's weight loss. Vinod Channa, who is now one of India's top celebrity fitness trainers, was once the personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani. He assisted the youngest son of the Ambani family to shed 108 kg in just 18 months by giving him a rigorous diet and workout regimen. 

Vinod Channa himself had an inspiring journey and it took him a lot of effort to reach where he is today. There was a time when he faced bullying for being too "skinny". In an interview, Vinod said that he had experienced undernourishment during his upbringing and used to skip meals. 

Before he found success as a fitness trainer, Vinod Channa worked various jobs in housekeeping and serving as a security guard. 

As Vinod Channa grew up, he realised the importance of fitness in one's life after which he joined a gym. This marked the beginning of his journey.

In an interview, opening up about his experience of working with Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa said that Anant was committed to his weight loss journey and it was not an easy process due to his habits of overeating and fondness of junk food. Vinod Channa said that he curated a special diet plan for Anant Ambani including high-protein, high-fibre, and low-carb foods. 

Apart from Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa is also the personal trainer for Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, and several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal. 

Reports state that Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for a package of 12 training sessions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: All you need to know about dress code for functions

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's PPP, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N finally reach new coalition government deal in Pakistan

Meet son of famous film actor who cracked UPSC with full-time job, became IAS officer without coaching, his AIR was…

Crakk movie review: Vidyut Jamwwal, Arjun Rampal film is part Death Race, part Khatron Ke Khiladi, total disappointment

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE