Meet village girl who beat cancer, now owns 10 private jets at 33, is India’s youngest self-made woman with net worth...

With her company flourishing, Kanika Tekriwal has become self-made richest woman featured in Hurun Rich List. She is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

Failures and hard times are witnessed by everyone but only few rare people are resilient and strong-willed enough to bounce back and succeed in life. One such inspiring story is of Kanika Tekriwal, the CEO of JetSetGo who one of the richest Indian women with a net worth of over Rs 420 crore. 

Born in a Marwari family, Kanika Tekriwal studied at Lawrence School, Lovedale and then graduated from Coventry University. Kanika Tekriwal at 33 beat cancer to establish aviation-based start-up JetsetGo in 2012. Currently, she is also a proud owner of 10 private jets.

JetSetGo is the first aircraft leasing company in India which manages around 1,00,000 fliers. It has already operated 6,000 flights. It is a plane aggregator startup that handles, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

With her company flourishing, Kanika Tekriwal has become self-made richest woman featured in Hurun Rich List. She is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Kanika has won numerous accolades and honours for her business acumen, including National Entrepreneurship Award by Government of India and Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum. She was also honoured with the award of the "The Sky Queen" by Entrepreneur.

 
