Meet Sunil Shah, man who bought an island, built beachfront villas, he spent…

A family from Mandvi in Kutch area of Gujarat moved to a small island country across the Indian ocean over a century ago. They established themselves as the leading business of the country in their sector. Then nearly a decade ago, they turned to a new venture with the third-generation as prominent Seychelles businessman Sunil Shah bought an island and passionately converted it into a luxury resort.

Sunil Shah heads AJ Shah & Associates based in Victoria, the leading accounting company in the country. He embarked on a new project with his late father Anant-Jivan Shah and acquired an Island in the 150-island archipelago which is one of the world’s most popular beach destinations for tourists.

Shah bought the Round Island, spread in an area spanning 0.018 square kilometres. The island which was uninhabited before and only housed a small restaurant is now the luxurious Enchanted Island resort. It is located in the country’s Sainte Anne Marine National Park and is just a 10-minute boat ride from the town of Mahe.

Shah spent around $9 million on the island and the luxury resort was built in five years. It houses 8 villas and is run by a Dubai-based hotel operator. Tourists reportedly have to shell out around Rs 8.5 lakh for a night for a private island outing for 24 persons . The prices of the villas have been reported from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per person.

Shah is also an antique collector who acquired many valuable posters from auctions in Spain and France. He used several from his private collection to decorate his island resort. Guests that visit the property include high net worth individuals (HNIs) from across the globe including Europe, Russia and Middle East, as well as famous celebrities.

