Meet Sunil Shah, man who bought an island, built beachfront villas, he spent…

Headlines

'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

IND vs PAK World Cup match scripted? Netizens left bewildered by viral scorecard declaring India's 97-run victory

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Traffic advisory issued for Ahmedabad match, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

10 sensational individual innings by Indian batters in ODI World Cup History 

India vs Pakistan at ODI World Cups

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Probable Playing XI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Sunil Shah, man who bought an island, built beachfront villas, he spent…

Shah bought the 0.018 square kilometre Round Island and spent $9 million to convert it into a luxury resort in the lap of nature.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A family from Mandvi in Kutch area of Gujarat moved to a small island country across the Indian ocean over a century ago. They established themselves as the leading business of the country in their sector. Then nearly a decade ago, they turned to a new venture with the third-generation as prominent Seychelles businessman Sunil Shah bought an island and passionately converted it into a luxury resort. 

Sunil Shah heads AJ Shah & Associates based in Victoria, the leading accounting company in the country. He embarked on a new project with his late father Anant-Jivan Shah and acquired an Island in the 150-island archipelago which is one of the world’s most popular beach destinations for tourists. 

Shah bought the Round Island, spread in an area spanning 0.018 square kilometres. The island which was uninhabited before and only housed a small restaurant is now the luxurious Enchanted Island resort. It is located in the country’s Sainte Anne Marine National Park and is just a 10-minute boat ride from the town of Mahe.

Shah spent around $9 million on the island and the luxury resort was built in five years. It houses 8 villas and is run by a Dubai-based hotel operator. Tourists reportedly have to shell out around Rs 8.5 lakh for a night for a private island outing for 24 persons . The prices of the villas have been reported from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per person. 

Shah is also an antique collector who acquired many valuable posters from auctions in Spain and France. He used several from his private collection to decorate his island resort. Guests that visit the property include high net worth individuals (HNIs) from across the globe including Europe, Russia and Middle East, as well as famous celebrities. 

 

 

Photos: Seychelles News Agency, Twitter

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Mumbai: 16 students of civic school hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

International Olympic Committee approves cricket's inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles games

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE