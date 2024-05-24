Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who used to sleep at station, now owns Rs 92000 crore company, his net worth is…

Samsung likely to hold massive launch event in Paris: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and more

Can you spot 'ghost of the mountain'? Internet stumped by camouflaged snow leopard

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

Viral video: Women engage in physical altercation over Rs 100 dispute at medical shop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who used to sleep at station, now owns Rs 92000 crore company, his net worth is…

Samsung likely to hold massive launch event in Paris: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and more

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

9 must-watch Indian spy-thriller series 

7 foods to power up immunity

NASA shares 7 spectacular new cosmology images

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

Music director Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of Manjummel Boys for this reason: 'If they fail to...'

Meet superstar who had secret marriage, signed 70 films in two weeks, one mistake ruined him, now has no film in 5 years

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who used to sleep at station, now owns Rs 92000 crore company, his net worth is…

The inspiring success story of Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal, the founder of Solar Industries India and a self-made billionaire, is a testament to his remarkable entrepreneurial acumen as well as the transformative power of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering determination.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 24, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Meet man who used to sleep at station, now owns Rs 92000 crore company, his net worth is…
Image: Solar Industries India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The inspiring success story of Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal, the founder of Solar Industries India and a self-made billionaire, is a testament to his remarkable entrepreneurial acumen as well as the transformative power of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering determination. Nuwal was born into a middle-class family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, and had to drop out of school after class 10 in order to support his family due to financial difficulties at an early age. Despite these challenges, his tenacity and spirit of enterprise enabled him to open an ink production plant when he was just 18-year-old. Nuwal persisted and kept looking for new opportunities even after this first endeavour failed.

Entering the industrial explosives industry proved to be his turning point. He showed resiliency and unwavering dedication to his goals by sleeping at train stations during his difficult times. A turning point in his life was his crucial meeting with explosives dealer Abdul Sattar Allahbhai. In 1995, he founded Solar Industries India as a result of this collaboration and a small loan from the State Bank of India. At present, Solar Industries India's market capitalization stands at Rs 92,000 crore.

Today, Solar Industries India has evolved into a powerhouse in the manufacturing of explosives, propellants, grenades, drones, and warheads, aligning with the Make in India mission. With a market value that increased by 1,700% in just ten years to reach over Rs 35,000 crore by November 2022, the company's exponential growth is evident. In addition, Forbes reports that Nuwal has a current net worth of $4.9 billion, placing him among the billionaire business leaders due to his outstanding accomplishments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

From lavish house to fleet of luxury cars, here's a look at Anand Mahindra's lifestyle, net worth

Mukesh Ambani now betting big on Rs 820000 crore brand, aims to make a fortune by selling…

Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....

Mozz Guard Mosquito Zapper Reviews (Zap Guardian): Side effects, ingredients benefits, price

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement