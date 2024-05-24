Meet man who used to sleep at station, now owns Rs 92000 crore company, his net worth is…

The inspiring success story of Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal, the founder of Solar Industries India and a self-made billionaire, is a testament to his remarkable entrepreneurial acumen as well as the transformative power of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering determination. Nuwal was born into a middle-class family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, and had to drop out of school after class 10 in order to support his family due to financial difficulties at an early age. Despite these challenges, his tenacity and spirit of enterprise enabled him to open an ink production plant when he was just 18-year-old. Nuwal persisted and kept looking for new opportunities even after this first endeavour failed.

Entering the industrial explosives industry proved to be his turning point. He showed resiliency and unwavering dedication to his goals by sleeping at train stations during his difficult times. A turning point in his life was his crucial meeting with explosives dealer Abdul Sattar Allahbhai. In 1995, he founded Solar Industries India as a result of this collaboration and a small loan from the State Bank of India. At present, Solar Industries India's market capitalization stands at Rs 92,000 crore.

Today, Solar Industries India has evolved into a powerhouse in the manufacturing of explosives, propellants, grenades, drones, and warheads, aligning with the Make in India mission. With a market value that increased by 1,700% in just ten years to reach over Rs 35,000 crore by November 2022, the company's exponential growth is evident. In addition, Forbes reports that Nuwal has a current net worth of $4.9 billion, placing him among the billionaire business leaders due to his outstanding accomplishments.