Meet richest man at Anant Ambani’s bash, has Rs 1442648 crore net worth, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates…

He is not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg had a special time at Jamnagar, especially at the Vantara centre that was unveiled by Anant Ambani last week.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates, Anand Mahindra and many of the other billionaires from round the globe attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The extravagant event hosted by Mukesh Ambani left everyone in awe and the richest man at the pre-wedding party had a special time in Jamnagar. The richest man at Anant Ambani’s bash is currently the fourth richest man in the world with a massive net worth of over Rs 1442648 crore, as per Forbes. He is not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg had a special time at Jamnagar, especially at the Vantara centre that was unveiled by Anant Ambani last week. The founder of Facebook was also amazed to see the super-expensive watch of Anant Ambani.

Mark Zuckerberg founded the world's largest social network Facebook in 2004 with three friends in a Harvard University dorm room. While there are several stories behind the idea of Facebook, one can not deny the fact that it helped the 23-year-old Zuckerberg to become the world's youngest billionaire. Since taking the Facebook public in May 2012, Mark Zuckerbrg has been consistently climbing the ranks of the rich. Zuckerberg holds approximately 13% stake in Meta Platforms. In 2004, he secured a $500,000 angel investment from venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The company was officially named Facebook in 2005. In the same year, Yahoo offered to acquire the company for $1 billion, an offer Zuckerberg rejected. In 2012, the company went public, and its user base surpassed one billion.

In 2014, Facebook made its biggest acquisition, acquiring the messaging app WhatsApp for a hefty $19 billion. This deal remains Facebook's largest acquisition to date, surpassing any deal by Google, Microsoft, or Apple. Zuckerberg initiated discussions for this acquisition with the two companies for two years. In October 2021, Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. Meta encompasses three companies: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With a market capitalization of $962.38 billion, Meta Platforms is currently the seventh-largest company globally. 

