Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, was once world's richest, sold Rs 16000 crore worth of shares, he is now...

Meet man, IIT-IIM alumnus, runs Rs 251000 crore company, he is…

Deepika Padukone joins Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa as presenters at BAFTA Awards 2024

Meet richest family in the US, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, net worth is...

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results released at jeemain.nta.ac.in, direct link, step-by-step guide to check scores

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, was once world's richest, sold Rs 16000 crore worth of shares, he is now...

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

Meet actress who got married at peak of career, quit acting, moved to US, got divorced after few years, she is now...

10 must-watch Bollywood period dramas on OTT

 9 animals with incredible sixth sense

7 benefits of hair oiling

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actress who got married at peak of career, quit acting, moved to US, got divorced after few years, she is now...

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet richest family in the US, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, net worth is...

Collectively, these 45 ultra-rich families are valued at about $1.3 trillion, roughly ten times the personal wealth of Warren Buffett.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Forbes has identified 45 American families with fortunes exceeding $10 billion, and the wealthiest among them surpasses even Elon Musk, according to the latest rankings.

The heirs of Walmart founder Sam Walton retain approximately 45% ownership of the retail behemoth, amassing a combined net worth of $267 billion as of January 16, as per Forbes. This staggering figure overshadows the net worth of Tesla and SpaceX magnate Elon Musk, which stands at around $202 billion. Even Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata's wealth is no match for the family's wealth.

Collectively, these 45 ultra-rich families are valued at about $1.3 trillion, roughly ten times the personal wealth of Warren Buffett.

Following the Waltons, the Mars family holds the second-largest fortune at $117 billion, primarily stemming from their ties to the confectionery empire. The list features several other prominent families including Koch, Lauder, Hearst, and Marriott.

However, notable names like Carnegie, Vanderbilt, and Getty have fallen off the rankings due to various factors such as stock performance, legal battles, tax implications, and philanthropic endeavors.

Even the descendants of John D. Rockefeller, once the wealthiest American, barely made the cut with a $10.3 billion fortune.

Many of these affluent families amassed their wealth by establishing and expanding the nation's largest private enterprises. For instance, the Cargill-MacMillan family boasts a fortune exceeding $60 billion, primarily from their majority ownership of Cargill, a major player in the ingredients industry.

Others hold significant stakes in public corporations they helped build, such as the Dorrance family's nearly 40% ownership of Campbell Soup and the Brown family's half ownership of Brown-Forman, the parent company of Jack Daniel's. Some families have divested their interests, like the Busch family's sale of their Anheuser-Busch stake to InBev in 2008.

Additionally, the Haslam family liquidated their entire holding in Pilot Travel Centers for approximately $13 billion, selling to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway over a few years.

These wealthy lineages underscore that creating a substantial, enduring business appears to be the most effective method of amassing vast generational wealth, regardless of whether it remains within the family, goes private, or is sold.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, one of India’s richest pharma entrepreneur, leads company with brother, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Footballer dies after being hit by lightning strike during match; video goes viral

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE