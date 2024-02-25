Twitter
Meet man, who started career as intern, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is...

His tenure at TCS was marked by significant growth and success, earning him considerable remuneration.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

Photo: Tata.com
Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, is renowned for his exceptional leadership that propelled the conglomerate to unprecedented heights. However, when it came time for Tata to step down from his role, he entrusted the future of Tata Sons to his trusted confidant, N Chandrasekaran. Appointed as the new chairman, Chandrasekaran, often referred to as "Chandra" in business circles, took on significant responsibility.

Chandrasekaran's rise to prominence is an inspiring tale of hard work and determination. Born in 1963 in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, into a family of farmers, he attended a government school before earning his bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. His thirst for knowledge led him to pursue a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

His career trajectory took an upward turn when he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 as an intern. His dedication and proficiency quickly caught the attention of his superiors, leading to his appointment as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in September 2007. Remarkably, just two years later, in October 2009, Chandrasekaran assumed the role of CEO of TCS at the age of 46.

His tenure at TCS was marked by significant growth and success, earning him considerable remuneration. His salary increased from Rs 65 crore in 2019 to Rs 109 crore in 2021-2022. In 2020, he made headlines when he purchased a duplex flat in Mumbai worth Rs 98 crore, located near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Despite his professional accomplishments, Chandrasekaran remains humble and grounded. In a recent Netflix documentary titled 'Working: What We Do All Day,' hosted by former US President Barack Obama and premiered in May, Chandrasekaran shared insights into his personal life. He reminisced about his childhood spent on the farm and his eventual decision to pursue a different path, underscoring his journey from rural roots to corporate leadership.

 
 
