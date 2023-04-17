Meet Raj Subramaniam, IIT alumnus CEO of billion-dollar US company, his net worth is...

Raj Subramaniam CEO of FedEx| Photo: IANS

Raj Subramaniam is the Indian-American CEO and president of the FedEx Corporation. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, his international leadership experience and keen business insights have contributed immensely to the success of FedEx.

He did his schooling at the Loyola School in the city and moved to Mumbai at the age of 15. He attended IIT Bombay and graduated with BTech in chemical engineering in 1987.

He then moved to the United States to study MS at Syracuse University in chemical engineering in 1989. After that, he did an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin during the 1990 recession.

Subramanian joined FedEx in 1991 as an associate marketing analyst. Over time, he grew and held several positions. He was appointed as the Vice-President of marketing at FedEx Express in the Asia-Pecific region at the beginning of 1996. According to reports, Subramaniam's net worth is around Rs 1100 crore as of 2022.