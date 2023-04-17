Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Raj Subramaniam, IIT alumnus CEO of billion-dollar US company, his net worth is...

Know all about the billionaire Indian-American CEO and president of FedEx.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Meet Raj Subramaniam, IIT alumnus CEO of billion-dollar US company, his net worth is...
Raj Subramaniam CEO of FedEx| Photo: IANS

Raj Subramaniam is the Indian-American CEO and president of the FedEx Corporation. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, his international leadership experience and keen business insights have contributed immensely to the success of FedEx. 

He did his schooling at the Loyola School in the city and moved to Mumbai at the age of 15. He attended IIT Bombay and graduated with BTech in chemical engineering in 1987. 

He then moved to the United States to study MS at Syracuse University in chemical engineering in 1989. After that, he did an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin during the 1990 recession. 

Read: Meet Dhingra brothers, shopkeepers who bought Vijay Mallya company and turned it into Rs 56,000 crore business

Subramanian joined FedEx in 1991 as an associate marketing analyst. Over time, he grew and held several positions. He was appointed as the Vice-President of marketing at FedEx Express in the Asia-Pecific region at the beginning of 1996. According to reports, Subramaniam's net worth is around Rs 1100 crore as of 2022. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.