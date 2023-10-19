Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

Cyrus Poonawalla is the richest person in India who owns a pharma-sector company.

Cyrus Poonawalla is one of the richest people in India who owns a pharma-sector company. He is known as a prominent individual in the development of vaccines in India and is the main benefactor of the growing sales and profits as the owner of the privately held Serum Institute of India.

His son Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the company. The Serum Institute has the prestigious title of being the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Remarkably, the Serum Institute holds the esteemed distinction of being the biggest vaccine producer globally.

According to Forbes, Poonawalla is the son of a horse breeder. He founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966. Each year, the company produces more than 1.5 billion doses. These shots cover the flu, polio, and measles.

He also holds a majority stake in Poonawalla Fincorp, a listed financial services firm. Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth has increased recently, and this is primarily because of the widespread use of the Covid-19 vaccinations that the SII produced.

Cyrus Poonawalla completed his bachelor's from Pune University. He later received his doctorate from the same university. He was conferred an honorary degree by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

His father's name was Soli Poonawala, a horse breeder. His wife's name was Villoo Poonwalla who passed away in 2010.

Cyrus Poonawallah's daughter-in-law Natasha Poonawala is a businesswoman and an international fashion icon.

According to Forbes, his net worth is 20.9 billion dollars. This is around Rs 1,66, 500 crore.