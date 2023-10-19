Headlines

BMW's most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Revamp Your Living Space With Spectacular Deals On Furniture

Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Joint pain: 5 causes of arthritis

Lion vs Tiger: Who is more powerful? 

11 Pakistani singers who sang Bollywood songs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

Business

Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

Cyrus Poonawalla is the richest person in India who owns a pharma-sector company.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Cyrus Poonawalla is one of the richest people in India who owns a pharma-sector company. He is known as a prominent individual in the development of vaccines in India and is the main benefactor of the growing sales and profits as the owner of the privately held Serum Institute of India.

His son Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the company. The Serum Institute has the prestigious title of being the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Remarkably, the Serum Institute holds the esteemed distinction of being the biggest vaccine producer globally. 

A legal dispute over the property's ownership prevents him from being allowed to utilize the dwelling.

According to Forbes, Poonawalla is the son of a horse breeder. He founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966. Each year, the company produces more than 1.5 billion doses. These shots cover the flu, polio, and measles.

He also holds a majority stake in Poonawalla Fincorp, a listed financial services firm. Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth has increased recently, and this is primarily because of the widespread use of the Covid-19 vaccinations that the SII produced.

Cyrus Poonawalla completed his bachelor's from Pune University. He later received his doctorate from the same university. He was conferred an honorary degree by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

His father's name was Soli Poonawala, a horse breeder. His wife's name was Villoo Poonwalla who passed away in 2010.

Cyrus Poonawallah's daughter-in-law Natasha Poonawala is a businesswoman and an international fashion icon. 

According to Forbes, his net worth is 20.9 billion dollars. This is around Rs 1,66, 500 crore.

