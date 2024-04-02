Twitter
Meet Indian woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, now owns 9 companies worth Rs 800 crore in..

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Sometimes in life, uncharted territories lead to enchanting levels of success, if one can take risks and give it their all. One such inspiring success story is of a self-made woman, Poonam Gupta who founded a paper recycling business and turned it into a Rs 800 crore company. 

This NRI businesswoman was born in Delhi and studied at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. Thereafter, she pursued her graduation from Delhi University and did her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Gupta then got married in 2002 and moved to Scotland with her husband Punee Gupta. In Scotland, she was unable to find a suitable job and at that moment, she was driven to start her own business. Poonam founded PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003 from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland with just Rs 1 lakh investment, which she got from the Scottish Government. After six months of establishment, he husband joined the company at a package of Rs 1.5 crore.

Initially, her business targeted salvaging and reusing products that were discarded. Currently, PG Paper imports and exports products from over 53 countries worldwide, and is one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

With her unwavering hard work and persistence, Gupta has turned it a Rs 800 crore firm. Her company also ventured into the IT sector including hospitality, real estate and medical. The company is headquartered in Scotland and employs about 350 people. She now owns 9 companies with numerous offices located in 7 countries.  Poonam Gupta anticipates that PG Paper’s earning will surpass Rs 1000 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

 
