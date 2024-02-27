Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who faced abusive marriage, sold tea for 50 paisa to sustain kids, now earns Rs 2 lakh daily, net worth is...

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Water supply to be affected in several areas in Delhi due to Yamuna pollution; check details here

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Shafali, Lanning shine as Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Maha Mrityunjay Mantra: Know it's meaning and significance

7 superfoods to increase HDL cholesterol

What is special about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who faced abusive marriage, sold tea for 50 paisa to sustain kids, now earns Rs 2 lakh daily, net worth is...

Patricia decided to establish a cart near Marina Beach, one of the most hustling public spaces in Chennai. She used to sell one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made women are one of the most extraordinary people who have battled adverse situations yet persisted and worked hard to achieve in life, and they end up scripting history. One such inspiring success story is of Patricia Narayan, a woman who beat the adversities of a failed marriage to build a successful business empire. She is a self-made businesswoman and famous restaurateur in Chennai.

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 years old, when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against her wish. Post few months, she realised that her husband is an abusive drug user. One year into the marriage, she decided to leave home with her two children. She returned to her father’s home and he accepted them. Thereafter, Patricia chose to shift as soon as possible and become independent. 

Patricia had a deep passion in cooking, so she decided to turn it into a career. After taking a financial loan from her mother, she cooked pickles and jams at home. In a single day, her mother's workers sold out everything. To elevate her business, Patricia decided to establish a cart near Marina Beach, one of the most hustling public spaces in Chennai. She used to sell one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days. 

Later, she decided to expand her kiosk and employed two disabled workers to help in selling snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. Her sales rose to Rs. 700. Later, she diversified her menu. From 1982 to 2003, she continued her business and earned sufficient to support her family.

Once, the Chairman of the Slum Clearing Board was impressed by her food and invited her to open the canteen at his office. She then began establishing new branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business. 

In 2006, Patricia and her son established Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in tribute of her daughter, who died in a car accident. With 14 locations and more than 200 employees, the Sandeepha Chain of Restaurants is flourishing today.

It records a whopping daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan has reached to around Rs 100 crore.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'She would complain..': Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani on bonding with would-be wife Radhika Merchant over...

    Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Farhan Akhtar's first choice for Lakshya, he rejected film for...

    UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Shafali, Lanning shine as Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets

    This 'member' of Ambani family was ring bearer at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant-Radhika's engagement

    Water supply to be affected in several areas in Delhi due to Yamuna pollution; check details here

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

    Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

    Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE