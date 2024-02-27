Meet woman who faced abusive marriage, sold tea for 50 paisa to sustain kids, now earns Rs 2 lakh daily, net worth is...

Self-made women are one of the most extraordinary people who have battled adverse situations yet persisted and worked hard to achieve in life, and they end up scripting history. One such inspiring success story is of Patricia Narayan, a woman who beat the adversities of a failed marriage to build a successful business empire. She is a self-made businesswoman and famous restaurateur in Chennai.

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 years old, when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against her wish. Post few months, she realised that her husband is an abusive drug user. One year into the marriage, she decided to leave home with her two children. She returned to her father’s home and he accepted them. Thereafter, Patricia chose to shift as soon as possible and become independent.

Patricia had a deep passion in cooking, so she decided to turn it into a career. After taking a financial loan from her mother, she cooked pickles and jams at home. In a single day, her mother's workers sold out everything. To elevate her business, Patricia decided to establish a cart near Marina Beach, one of the most hustling public spaces in Chennai. She used to sell one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days.

Later, she decided to expand her kiosk and employed two disabled workers to help in selling snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. Her sales rose to Rs. 700. Later, she diversified her menu. From 1982 to 2003, she continued her business and earned sufficient to support her family.

Once, the Chairman of the Slum Clearing Board was impressed by her food and invited her to open the canteen at his office. She then began establishing new branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business.

In 2006, Patricia and her son established Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in tribute of her daughter, who died in a car accident. With 14 locations and more than 200 employees, the Sandeepha Chain of Restaurants is flourishing today.

It records a whopping daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan has reached to around Rs 100 crore.