Meet lesser-known niece of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

Nina Kothari got married to Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986 and had two children together – son Arjun Kothari and daughter Nayantara Kothari.

Members of the Ambani family need no introduction as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani and their children are well known in the country's billionaires' realm. However, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani have two sisters -- Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar -- who keep away from the limelight.

One of Mukesh Ambani’s lesser-known relatives is his niece Nayantara Kothari, the daughter of Nina Kothari.

Nayantara Kothari first grabbed the limelight when her pre-wedding photos surfaced on social media in 2013, where she was seen surrounded by her family and friends, dressed up as a royal bride-to-be.

Nayantara Kothari is married to media magnate and businessman Shamit Bhartia, who is the son of Shyam Sundar and Shobhana Bhartia, who run the Jubilant Group and HT Media Group respectively.

Jubilant Industries, founded in Noida, has brought iconic brands like Domino’s and Dunkin Donuts to India. The company has a market capitalisation of over Rs 37000 crore.

Shamit Bhartia is the former director of Hindustan Media Ventures and the non-executive director of Jubilant Industries. Her mother-in-law Shobhana Bhartia runs Hindustan Times.

After her father’s death, Nayantara’s mother Nina took over the family business Kothari Sugars and Chemicals.

According to the corporate shareholdings, Nayantara Kothari also has major shares in her father’s company.