Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, got Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as gift, joined Reliance in…

To appreciate Modi’s contribution in his life, Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore building to him. The 22-storey building is situated near Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of more than Rs 759057 crore and he has been leading the list of richest Indians for a quite a long time now. Although Mukesh Ambani has brilliant business skills and experience, his success is backed by several key figures including his wife Nita Ambani, friend Anand Jain, daughter Isha Ambani and others. One such man who has helped Mukesh Ambani take some crucial decisions is his trustworthy aid Manoj Modi. Manoj Modi is one of the closest aides of Mukesh Ambani and his family. He is often referred as the right-hand of Mukesh Ambani as he takes several key decisions for Reliance Industries and its subsidiaries. To appreciate Modi’s contribution in his life, Mukesh Ambani even gifted a Rs 1500 crore building to him. The 22-storey building is situated near Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani has been expanding his reach in the digital technologies domain over the past few years and his aid Manoj Modi has reportedly helped him to sign some great deals. Reports suggest that Manoj Modi is a hard bargainer and has added several billion dollars to Mukesh Ambani’s wealth. As mentioned earlier, Manoj Modi prefers to stay away from the limelight and not much is known about his personal life.

Believed to be in his 60s, Manoj Modi is serving as director at Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. As per Economic Times, Manoj Modi likes to control negotiations indirectly when dealing with startups. Modi has been associated with the Ambani family for around 40 years. He joined the company in the 1980s when Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani was building the oil-and-petrochemicals giant. Manoj Modi was Mukesh Ambani’s batchmate at the University Department of Chemical Technology in Mumbai.

