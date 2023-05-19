Meet Minu Margeret, Frisbee player who built Rs 100 crore firm in 18 months after 2 failed startups

Minu Margeret has raised around Rs 120 crore in total as of now. (File)

Minu Margeret started working for Goldman Sachs in 2011. In 2012, she joined Wipro as a pricing analyst. However, she had an entrepreneurial dream. So she started to hustle early in her career. Within a few years, her efforts started to bear fruit.

Minu Margeret did her B.Com from Bengaluru's Christ University. She then did CA from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK. She later completed Majors in Marketing and Finance from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Inspired by Rent The Runway, an American firm, she started a company that rented clothes. The name of the startup was Rent Your Wardrobe. She, however, shut it in the initial stages. She then ran a business of automated laundromat. It had to be shut down after a while.

After completing her MBA, she joined a bunch of companies. She finally quit in 2019 to do full-time entrepreneurship. She wanted to launch an activewear brand for women. She used to play Ultimate Frisbee during her college days so she knew what women with an active lifestyle wanted. However, she couldn't find a co-founder, reported Forbes. She opened a company called Blissclub in 2020 and raised 2.25 million dollars the very next year.

However, two years after starting up, her company started to see some success. A lot of seasoned entrepreneurs backed her start up. Her firm's revenue rose to Rs 15 crore in FY 22 from just Rs 36 lakh.

Last year, within 18 months of launching her company, she achieved an annual recurring revenue of Rs 100 crore. The company has nearly 30 hero products now, she told Entrepreneur India.

They have also launched two offline stores. The maximum revenue comes from their website.