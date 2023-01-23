Meet Milind Pant, Amway CEO who sold an apartment worth Rs 19 crore in Gurgaon Sector 42

Gurgaon Sector 42 news: Milind Pant, Amway CEO, has received education in India.

Amway's Global CEO Milind Pant has sold his apartment in Gurgaon at a whopping price of Rs 18.9 crore. The luxury apartment has four bedrooms and is located in Gurgaon's posh Sector 42. Pant is a renowned business leader who has been a corporate honcho for around three decades.

The apartment was reportedly in his wife's name, reported ET, and he sold it through power of attorney. Per his LinkedIn profile, Milind Pant resides in the United States.

The apartment's size was a whopping 6500 square feet. It was bought last year at a price of Rs 30000 per square feet and the resale price is Rs 40000 per sq feet. This means Pant made hefty profit on the resale deal.

The society where the apartment is located is called The Magnolias. The apartment has four bedrooms. Milind did his graduation from BITS Pilani. He then did

his Masters in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Before joining Amway, he had been a board member of the US-China Business Council. He was also Vice Chair of US India Business Council.

In his LinkedIn bio, he says he leads over 15000 employees. He wrote that he is dedicated to unlocking the potential of entrepreneurs with what he called social commerce.

He had headed Pizza Hut International's YUM!. He was also the president and COO of the company's China business.

Before that, he held several posts in the FMCG giant Unilever.

"Helping entrepreneurs and Creators succeed from day one in their journey with Amway. Sparking the best in our employees by building a culture committed to lifelong learning, challenging the status quo and being unafraid to fail," says his LinkedIn bio.