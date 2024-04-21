Twitter
Meet man who started business at 60, now has sales over Rs 2000 crore, once suffered loss of Rs…

Age really is just a number, as demonstrated by the 60-year-old Krishnadas Paul, who launched his own company.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 08:15 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Age really is just a number, as demonstrated by the 60-year-old Krishnadas Paul, who launched his own company. After nearly thirty years of employment in his family's distribution company, he wanted to try something new. He named his business SAJ, which stands for the initials of his three children, Jayita, Arpan, and Sharmistha, that is a Bisk Farm which he started in 2000.

Nevertheless, Bisk Farms had a disastrous start to his business, losing Rs 15 crore by 2004. Still, Krishnadas Paul did not give up and turned his attention to Eastern India. He introduced seven new varieties of biscuits, each with a distinct flavour, and his experiment paid off handsomely as the people of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha came to love his product.

Sales for the company hit Rs 200 crore by 2008, and by 2021, Bisk Farm had achieved revenue of Rs 1250 crore. The company produces a variety of goods, including biscuits, cakes, cookies, rusks, wafers, and snacks. Some of its well-known products are Rich Mary, Sugar-Free Mary, Petit Bire, and The Top. In 2023, Bisq Farms recorded sales of Rs 2100 crore. 

While the COVID-19 pandemic was still in its early stages in 2020 when Krishnadas Paul passed away, his son, Arpan Paul, who is currently the company's executive chairman, is continuing his father's business legacy. 

The tale of Krishnadas Paul serves as motivation for anyone who doubts their ability to embark on a new adventure at a later age. His tenacity and tenacity have demonstrated that age is just a number and that it is never too late to pursue your goals.

