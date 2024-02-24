Twitter
Meet man who quit high-paying job, now owns Rs 86000 crore company, he is brother of…

Started with a small capital of Rs 50 lakh, Mankind Pharma tells the inspirational journey of Ramesh Juneja, who is the founder and chairman of Rs 86000 crore market cap company.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Ramesh Juneja
One inspirational story about a man who started working for a company and then quit to start his own. Everyone dreams of owning a business one day, but few succeed. Ramesh Juneja, the founder and chairman of Mankind Pharma, one of Asia's largest pharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization of more than Rs 86000 crore, is one such exceptional example. Mankind Pharma is based in Delhi and employs a large number of scientists in addition to having 25 manufacturing sites around the nation.

Following his graduation in Science, Ramesh Juneja began his career in KeePharma as a medical representative in 1974. In 1975, he joined Lupin Limited as a first line manager, where he worked for nearly 8 years. However, he had a burning desire to think beyond the box. So, after nearly eight years at Lupin, he left to start his own business. In 1995, he founded Mankind Pharma with his brother Rajeev Juneja, starting with Rs 50 lakhs and a team of 25 medical representatives. Now, Mankind has the largest network of medical representatives in India.

In addition to being heavily involved with the team, his brother Rajeev Juneja, a college dropout, is also credited with Mankind Pharma's success. Ramesh Juneja's son, Arjun Juneja, is in charge of manufacturing and R&D, while his daughter, Sheetal Arora, manages Lifestar, the marketing arm for gynaecology and dermatology drugs. According to Forbes, Ramesh and Rajeev Juneja & family have a net worth of $6.9 billion.

