Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

It is everyone's dream to live in the United States and earn a high salary; however, for him, the dream went beyond that, leading him to leave his lucrative job in the US.

Some people dream of working for a high salary abroad; if they get the chance, they will not want to pass it up. On the other hand, there is also the story of the person who quit his lucrative American job to begin home delivery work in India. They are among those people in the world who were born to be their own kings and have chosen to follow their own path to success. One such remarkable tale is that of Albinder Dhindsa, an IIT Delhi alumnus who quit a lucrative American job to found a startup that would completely transform India's online home delivery market.

The man behind Grofers, Albinder Dhindsa, may be familiar to you under the name Blinkit; Grofers was subsequently rebranded as Blinkit. He currently owns a business valued at Rs 2,400 crore.

Albinder, who was born and raised in Patiala, Punjab, graduated from IIT Delhi with a degree in engineering. Following his studies, he began working for an American company, first as a transportation analyst at URS Corporation of America in 2005. Albinder eventually left the company to pursue an MBA and then returned to India.

Following his return to India, he began working for Zomato. Soon after, he realized the enormous potential in the delivery industry and began learning about the business. It was during this journey that he met Saurabh Kumar, one of his friends, with whom he shared the knowledge he had acquired and launched a startup. The company filled a significant gap in the market by providing a wide range of products, including bakery goods, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, and baby care items, delivered directly to customers' doorsteps. Originally known as "One Number," the startup later changed its name to the well-known Grofers.