Meet man who once owned tailoring shop, now one of India’s richest person with Rs 10867 crore net worth, his business...

Despite his aspiration for retirement after selling his second real estate project in Bengaluru in 1990, Razack’s interest and dedication to entrepreneurship led him to transform Prestige Estates Projects into a real estate giant.

Rags to riches stories are most inspiring as they have witnessed both ups and downs in life, but culminates in staggering success. One such motivational success story is of Irfan Razack, the chairman and managing director of Prestige Estates Projects who is one of India’s wealthiest individuals.

Born in a business family, Razack’s father, Razack Sattar, established the Prestige Group with a small fabric and tailoring shop in Bengaluru in 1950.

Under Razack’s vision and control, Prestige Estates Projects has become a renowned player in the Indian real estate sector. With diverse ventures across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality segments, the company has finished 285 projects and has 54 ongoing projects across a whopping 75 million square feet.

In another momentous milestone, the net worth of Irfan Razack and his family surpassed $1 billion, triggered by a 60% rise in shares of Prestige Estates Projects. The company has cemented itself as India’s largest listed property firm, falling only behind DLF. Renowned clients of Prestige properties include global brands like Apple, Caterpillar, Armani, and Louis Vuitton.

Despite his aspiration for retirement after selling his second real estate project in Bengaluru in 1990, Razack’s interest and dedication to entrepreneurship led him to transform Prestige Estates Projects into a real estate giant. He credits his success to dedication and a crystal clear vision.

Currently, Prestige Estates Projects’ footprint has expanded beyond Bengaluru to cities like Chennai, Kochi, Calicut, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Targeting middle-class buyers, the company aims to boost its annual sales each year.

Razack’s younger brothers, Rezwan and Noaman, also play vital roles in the family business, contributing to its immense success. Interestingly, their fabric and tailoring shop still runs alongside Prestige Estates Projects’ real estate ventures.

Presently in 2024, Irfan Razack’s net worth is around a staggering $1.3 billion or Rs 108,678,802,700 , positioning him as one of India’s most influential and successful entrepreneurs. In FY 2023, the company marked a sale of Rs 12,930 crore.He was also featured in Forbes list of 'World's Billionaires' for 2024 along with 200 Indians,