Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Meet man who once lived in slums, sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his massive net worth is…

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Traffic restrictions at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers' march

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Health benefits of eating Idli 

8 superfoods for muscle building

7 batsmen with 5000+ runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who once lived in slums, sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his massive net worth is…

Despite facing all odds in life, Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group grew his businesses successfully and became one of the richest Indian in Dubai.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people are born poor and die poor, but Rizwan Sajan's perspective was different; his hardship and success demonstrate that being born into a poor family is unavoidable, but dying poor is entirely within one's control. Born in the Mumbai slums of Ghatkopar, Rizwan Sajan began his career as a street vendor, peddling firecrackers and books while also delivering milk to help support his family. After his father died when Sajan was sixteen, he started working at his uncle's building materials store in Kuwait in 1981. From trainee salesman to manager, Sajan advanced through the ranks fast. 

Many entrepreneurs have built prosperous companies despite adversity and a lack of financial situation; a first-generation entrepreneur, Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube Group, is one such individual. Having begun his career as a salesman, this non-resident Indian businessman is currently among the wealthiest Indians in Dubai. His billion-dollar Danube Group is among the biggest building material companies in the world, with branches spread across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India.

He founded the Danube Group in 1993, and it has since grown into a diversified business conglomerate with interests in real estate development, home décor, and building materials. The group generated an annual turnover of USD 2 billion last year, and Sajan's personal net worth is estimated to be in the billions of dirhams, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy's website.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Indian cricket legend lands in big trouble, faces loss of Rs 160000 due to…

'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mukesh Ambani to now sell candies as Reliance buys 82-year-old brand for just...

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE