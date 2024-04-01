Meet man who managed Virat Kohli for ten years, helped him sign whopping Rs 100-crore deal with brands like...

Bunty Sajdeh and his cousin sister Ritika Sajdeh, two of the most sought-after sports management experts, have managed both current and former Team India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Bunty Sajdeh, a renowned sports manager, has always been in the limelight, especially since he was linked with sportsman Virat Kohli, as his manager. He is regarded as the man behind the success of Virat Kohli and many other B-town celebrities.

Under their agency Cornerstone, Bunty Sajdeh and his cousin sister Ritika Sajdeh, two of the most sought-after sports management experts, have managed both current and former Team India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ritika was brought on as a sports manager, while Bunty Sajdeh is in charge of Cornerstore.

Virat Kohli became well-known in the Indian advertising industry after Bunty and Ritika Sajdeh secured him big endorsement and brand deals, according to DNA India. Adidas, Puma, Tissot, Audi, Pepsi, and many more well-known brands are among those that Kohli has so far endorsed. The two even signed lucrative deals with top-notch brands. including, Rs 100 crore signup with Puma. In addition to managing Virat Kohli, Cornerstore also looks after Sania Mirza, Kuldeep Yadav, and PV Sindhu.

Bunty came from a meek background. He attended Campion School in Mumbai and Bond University in Australia before attending HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

He started his career at Percept Entertainment as a talent acquisition advisor, where he later made his mark before becoming the head of entertainment at Globosport. However, his unwavering passion for sports really gave him his big break in the talent management business when he founded Cornerstone.

Established in 2008, Cornerstore initially catered to sports before branching out into the lucrative entertainment industry with a partnership with Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, to form Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Star actors Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday are represented by the talent management company.