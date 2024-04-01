Meet man who managed Virat Kohli for ten years, helped him sign whopping Rs 100-crore deal with brands like...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Extreme heat likely in April-June: IMD says these states expected to face worst impact

Pakistan HC suspends 14-year jail term of ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Meet woman who failed as radio jockey, later worked with stars like Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, she is...

Amid tech layoffs, which industries are recession-proof in 2024?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Kirsten Dunst says she felt miserable while doing famous upside-down kiss in Spider-Man: 'It was pouring with...'

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

8 symptoms of pancreatic cancer

Batters with most runs in IPL 2024

Health benefits of consuming avocado 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

This engineer-turned-soldier left home, army after falling for Bollywood star; became top villain, gave 100-crore films

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who managed Virat Kohli for ten years, helped him sign whopping Rs 100-crore deal with brands like...

Bunty Sajdeh and his cousin sister Ritika Sajdeh, two of the most sought-after sports management experts, have managed both current and former Team India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bunty Sajdeh, a renowned sports manager, has always been in the limelight, especially since he was linked with sportsman Virat Kohli, as his manager. He is regarded as the man behind the success of Virat Kohli and many other B-town celebrities.  

Under their agency Cornerstone, Bunty Sajdeh and his cousin sister Ritika Sajdeh, two of the most sought-after sports management experts, have managed both current and former Team India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ritika was brought on as a sports manager, while Bunty Sajdeh is in charge of Cornerstore. 

Virat Kohli became well-known in the Indian advertising industry after Bunty and Ritika Sajdeh secured him big endorsement and brand deals, according to DNA India. Adidas, Puma, Tissot, Audi, Pepsi, and many more well-known brands are among those that Kohli has so far endorsed. The two even signed lucrative deals with top-notch brands. including, Rs 100 crore signup with Puma. In addition to managing Virat Kohli, Cornerstore also looks after Sania Mirza, Kuldeep Yadav, and PV Sindhu.

Bunty came from a meek background. He attended Campion School in Mumbai and Bond University in Australia before attending HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. 

He started his career at Percept Entertainment as a talent acquisition advisor, where he later made his mark before becoming the head of entertainment at Globosport. However, his unwavering passion for sports really gave him his big break in the talent management business when he founded Cornerstone.

Established in 2008, Cornerstore initially catered to sports before branching out into the lucrative entertainment industry with a partnership with Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, to form Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Star actors Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday are represented by the talent management company.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

INDIA bloc mega rally in Delhi today: Top leaders expected to join protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet actress, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as newspaper delivery boy, then became IAS officer after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement