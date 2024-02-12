Meet man, who is richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, his life changed after an incident in...

The man had recently shared an incident from 1997 when he was struck by the disparity in healthcare access between developed and developing nations.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently shared a pivotal moment from 1997 when he was struck by the disparity in healthcare access between developed and developing nations. Recently, during a conversation with comedian Trevor Noah on his podcast 'What Now? With Trevor Noah, Gates recounted how news of children dying from preventable diseases outside the US prompted him to envision a broader impact beyond his tech empire.

The Microsoft founder said, “I had a long period from about age 18 to 40 where I was very monomaniacal. Microsoft was everything. I was lucky enough that as other people took over Microsoft, I got to go and read and learn about all the health challenges, why children die."

Inspired by this revelation, Gates and his wife, Melinda, established the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has since invested a staggering $53.8 billion since 2000 towards addressing pressing global health issues.

Gates remains optimistic about the progress made, noting a significant decline in child mortality rates since the foundation's beginning, crediting strategic investments and partnerships.

In a recent blog post titled 'The road ahead reaches a turning point in 2024,' Gates had emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing global health equity. He underscored the importance of AI solutions to address the specific needs of marginalised communities, particularly in combating diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Highlighting AI's role in accelerating drug discovery, Gates emphasised the urgency of ensuring these technological advancements benefit those most in need.

Gates had stressed that while AI presents unprecedented opportunities, we must prioritise its application towards addressing health disparities and empowering underserved populations.

As Gates continues to champion innovative solutions to global health challenges, this tale serves as a reminder of the huge impact individuals can make in shaping a better and healthy world.