Meet man, a Stanford graduate, who built India's first electric car, now aims to...

Long before the buzz surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) reached its peak, this man embarked on a journey to revolutionise the automotive industry.

Chetan Maini, a visionary entrepreneur, is rewriting the narrative of mobility with his commitment to a greener future. Long before the buzz surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) reached its peak, Maini embarked on a journey to revolutionise the automotive industry, laying the foundation for electric car Reva.

Reflecting on his journey, Maini stated earlier about the early days when the concept of EVs was met with scepticism. Not afraid of the challenges, he remained committed to his belief that electric mobility held the key to addressing pressing issues like climate change and energy security, according to a report by the Entrepreneur.

Today, with technological advancements and favourable government policies, the transition to EVs is no longer a distant dream but a tangible reality.

He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering (BSME) from the University of Michigan in 1992, and pursued master's degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University in 1993.

While the world races towards a 100 percent EV transition, Maini envisions India playing a pivotal role in this transformation. With targets set and milestones to achieve, Maini identifies three-wheelers as the first sector poised for electrification, followed by two-wheelers and buses.

Central to Maini's vision is SUN Mobility, a platform he co-founded, dedicated to making electric mobility accessible and affordable.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Maini remains undeterred in his pursuit. With ambitious plans to expand SUN Mobility's footprint globally and catalyse India's transition to an all-electric nation by 2030, Maini's vision knows no bounds.

With unwavering determination and a collaborative spirit, Maini believes that together, the world can achieve greatness and propel India onto the world stage as a leader in sustainable innovation.

Chetan Maini's journey serves as a perfect example of hope, inspiring us to embrace change, and strive for a future where sustainability is the supreme.