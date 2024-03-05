Twitter
Meet man, started teaching coding in 12th grade, turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, he is…

Gaurav Munjal is an inspiring individual who built a billion-dollar business from his YouTube channel.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

A visionary, Gaurav Munjal is both an educator and an entrepreneur. His love of innovation and technology helped him launch Unacademy. Having always wanted to launch his own company, Gaurav founded Flatchat after completing his engineering degree. He also works at Directi as a software engineer. Interestingly, though, Gaurav continued to upload videos to his Unacademy YouTube channel after joining both Directi and Flatchat. After working with his friend Roman Saini for a few years, Gaurav decided to turn his YouTube channel into an educational platform. As a result, in 2015, Hemesh Singh, Roman Saini, and Sachin Gupta co-founded Unacademy, where they started sharing excellent content for a variety of competitive exams, such as UPSC, NEET, JEE, and GATE.

Born in Mumbai, India, in 1991, Gaurav Munjal attended Jamnabai Narsee School before graduating from NMIMS University with a degree in computer engineering. In the 12th grade, he started coding and created his first YouTube channel, Unacademy, to instruct others in Java programming and other technical subjects. The channel quickly gained popularity among students.

With rapid growth, Unacademy attracted a large number of educators in a matter of months. They proceeded to build the ed-tech platform piece by piece, and in 2022 Unacademy CEO Munjal was paid Rs 1.58 crore. Unacademy is reportedly last valued at over Rs 28000 crore.

