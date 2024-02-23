Twitter
Meet man, son of Pune's richest person, owns Rs 1400 crore home expensive than Mukesh Ambani's...

Could you ever imagine owning a home worth more than Mukesh Ambani's? Yes, this guy succeeded in acquiring a property in London that is more expensive than Ambani’s 300-acre Stoke Park property.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Cyrus Poonawalla's son Adar Poonawalla, was once considered one of the richest persons in India. Cyrus Poonawalla was also named Pune's richest person. Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, which is considered the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced. The company was valued at over Rs 190000 crore in 2023. The company was founded by Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. 

Adar Poonawalla received his education at The Bishop's School in Pune, St Edmund's School in Canterbury, and the University of Westminster. After graduating from university, he joined the Serum Institute of India in 2001, and the company began exporting its products to 35 countries. In 2011, he was named CEO, and in 2012, he was instrumental in the acquisition of Bilthoven Biologicals, a Netherlands-based government vaccine manufacturer.

Adar Poonawalla stunned the London real estate market last year when he agreed to pay approximately Rs 1446 crore, or £138 million, for a 25,000-square-foot home. If Adar is the owner of that property, which is yet to be confirmed by him, then he is the Indian with the most expensive house in the UK capital. The city is home to several Indian billionaires, including steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. However, neither Mittal, who previously paid Rs 980 crore for a house in London, nor Ambani, who owns a mansion worth Rs 592 crore, is the richest Indian who owns the most expensive home in the UK.

