Business

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Suleyman co-founded DeepMind Technologies, an AI and machine learning company, and became its chief product officer. The company was backed by Founders’ Fund and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has hired Mustafa Suleyman as CEO of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) venture. As CEO of Microsoft AI, Suleyman will lead consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. “Welcome to Microsoft. Thrilled to have you lead Microsoft AI as we build consumer AI, like Copilot, that is loved by and benefits people around the world,” Nadella posted on X. Satya Nadella is one of the most popular Indian origin CEOs in the world. Son of an IAS officer, Satya Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and he was appointed as CEO in 2014.

For those who are unaware, Suleyman was the co-founder and former head of applied AI at DeepMind, an AI company acquired by Google for over Rs 2000 crore in 2014. After leaving DeepMind, he co-founded Inflection AI, a machine learning and generative AI company, in 2022.

“My friend and long-time collaborator Karen Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us,” Suleyman also posted on X.

He said that Inflection AI will continue on its mission under a new CEO, and look to reach more people than ever by making its API widely available to developers and businesses the world over.

“It’s been an amazing journey, with so much more to come. Thank you to everyone for your support. Things really are just getting started,” he added.

Suleyman co-founded DeepMind Technologies, an AI and machine learning company, and became its chief product officer. The company was backed by Founders’ Fund and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others. 

(With inputs from IANS)

