Meet man, one of India’s richest pharma entrepreneur, leads company with brother, his net worth is...

His journey is a testament to the transformative power of vision, and unwavering dedication.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

Edited by

In the league of business giants, Samir Mehta stands tall as a perfect example of inspiration. Leading with vision and determination, he has made a huge mark on the global stage through his leadership and commitment to excellence. As the chairman of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Samir Mehta's journey is a tale of success and hard work.

Building on the legacy of his late father, Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta, who was a salesman for Swiss pharma giant Sandoz, he has taken Torrent Pharma to new heights, transforming it into a powerhouse of innovation. Notably, Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta started his career as a government clerk in 1944, and went on to start the pharma outfit in 1959.

The Torrent Group is managed by Samir and his brother Sudhir. Samir has a master's degree from the BK School of Business Management. According to Forbes, Samir Mehta's net worth is $5.7 Billion.

Under his leadership, Torrent Pharma has not only flourished but has also expanded its horizons. 

Beyond the field of pharmaceuticals, Samir Mehta's influence extends to the power sector, where Torrent Power shines as a fine example of efficiency. Torrent Power provides electricity to more than 3.8 million people in Gujarat, also his home state, and two other states. Guiding the group's growth in this sector, he has set new benchmarks, earning admiration along the way. Notably, Jinal, his older sibling Sudhir's son, oversees the power firm.

Samir Mehta is a visionary leader, and deeply committed to social responsibility. Long before corporate social responsibility became a huge thing, he championed environmental responsibility and the creation of local livelihoods.

Mehta has also spearheaded numerous CSR initiatives aimed at empowering the underprivileged. His journey is a testament to the transformative power of vision, and unwavering dedication.

