Meet man who sold his company to Flipkart, now founder of India's biggest fitness and gym chain, his net worth is...

Mukesh Bansal of Indian fashion e-commerce giant Myntra and fitness platform Cult.fit fame is evaluating a new venture.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Mukesh Bansal is currently one of the most well-known entrepreneurs on social media all thanks to his podcast series where talks with other entrepreneurs. Bansal’s podcast is a big success which has drawn the interest of influential people in the industry many times. 

Easily one of the most successful serial entrepreneurs in the nation, Mukesh Bansal launched firms with a market capitalization of over Rs 18000 crore. Mukesh Bansal, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, wasn't always in the business world. He worked for Deloitte in Chicago throughout the first several years following his graduation. Bansal also worked in a few Silicon Valley companies to get experience before starting his own business.

Myntra, a fashion e-commerce was founded in the year 2007 by Mukesh Bansal along with Ashutosh Lawania and Vineet Saxena. 

Myntra started as a gifting platform initially but 

Over the years, Myntra transformed into India’s most popular e-commerce platform for fashion. As Myntra was soaring to new heights, it got the attention of other big e-commerce players and eventually, Flipkart acquired Myntra in a massive Rs 2,730 crore deal. After the acquisition, Mukesh Bansal became the Head of Commerce and Advertising Business at Flipkart. He helped the e-commerce platform to achieve over Rs 41,364 crore in revenue.

Mukesh Bansal who launched Myntra is currently working as a CEO of the health and fitness company. Cure fit swiftly grew, acquiring other businesses, including the highly popular gym chain Cult.fit, which has hundreds of locations nationwide, and Eat Fit.

As a result of Tata Digital's interest in Mukesh Bansal's gym chain's success, Cure Fit and Cult. Fit received significant funding, propelling Bansal's business to new heights. According to The Economic Times, Tata invested a total of Rs 620 crore in the company, making Cult. Fit and Cure Fit is valued at Rs 12,411 crore. The net worth of Mukesh Bansal exceeded Rs 4200 crore.

About Mukesh Bansal Education: 

Mukesh Bansal hails from Haridwar,  Uttarakhand. He has done B.Tech from IIT Kanpur. Being from a middle-class family. After his graduation, he worked as a systems analyst with Deloitte for two years. He has also worked with other companies such as NexTag, eWanted, Centrata, and newScale. All these companies are early startup companies in Silicon Valley.

