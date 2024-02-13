Meet man, IIT-IIM alumnus, runs Rs 251000 crore company, he is…

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited with a market capitalisation of Rs 25,1000 crore as of now, is led by Ganesh Mohan as CEO. After joining Bajaj Finserv Limited in 2015 as the Group Head of Strategy, Ganesh has spearheaded a number of significant transformational initiatives for the company, with an emphasis on promoting innovation and developing new skills for its businesses. Since November 2021, he has served as the company's CEO.

In addition to his work life, Mohan enjoys listening to Indian classical music and going on hikes with his kids. He received a B.Tech (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur (1992–1996) and an MBA in Finance and Strategy from IIM Calcutta.

Ganesh spent 16 years as a Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, where he was mainly involved with the Financial Services and Organization practices. He worked in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and India before joining Bajaj Finserv Limited.

The newest endeavor from Bajaj Finserv Limited is Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, which aims to help investors reach their financial objectives by providing a variety of cutting-edge funds and investment solutions.