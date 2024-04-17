Twitter
'We disagree with...': X responds after taking down posts of parties, leaders on EC orders

Ulajh teaser: Janhvi Kapoor is a young diplomat out to prove loyalty for nation in 'world of lies, deceit and betrayals'

Meet man, failed to crack UPSC, now helping Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Rs 70352 crore…

Uday Shankar was born in Bihar as a son of a civil engineer, Uday’s father wanted his son to become a civil servant but the boy had different interests.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Uday Shankar
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he is currently spearheading country's most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of Rs 1983000 crore. To achieve this success, Mukesh Ambani received support from his family members including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani along with some close associates such as Manoj Modi, Anand Jain and others. Another key person that is helping Mukesh Ambani take on Google and Meta in India is Uday Shankar. 61-year-old Uday Shankar will be leading media behemoth Viacom 18 as the vice chairman soon. Mukesh Ambani's Viacom 18 recently struck a massive Rs 70352 crore deal with Walt Disney to form a JV that will be chaired by Nita Ambani. Referred to as one of the most talented media executives in the world by James Murdoch, Uday Shankar is currently leading the team transmitting IPL 2024 matches in 12 languages across India.

Uday Shankar was born in Bihar as a son of a civil engineer, Uday's father wanted his son to become a civil servant but the boy had different interests. He chose to study the liberal arts and sciences for his board examination. Uday moved to Delhi for his post-graduate studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University and then did his M. Phil. in economic history at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Aligning with his father's dreams, Uday tried for the Civil Services Examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and passed the preliminary and main rounds but wasn't able to clear the interview. He then enrolled at Times School of Journalism in Delhi and earned a diploma in journalism.

He began his career in the TV-News industry and rose rapidly. He was appointed as chairman and CEO of Star India to oversee its entire broadcasting operations. He later became president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and went on to become chairman of Disney India after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox closes. Now he is serving as a key bridge between Hollywood and Bollywood for Viacom 18.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
